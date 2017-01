MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that attempts by Russia to meddle in the democratic process by interfering in elections in Europe should be expected in the future.

"With many countries in Europe slated to hold elections this year, we should expect further attempts by Russia to meddle in the democratic process," Biden said at the Davos forum, accusing Russia of cyberattacks on US entities.

The US vice president also accused Russia of being a threat to liberal order.

"Under President [Vladimir] Putin, Russia is working with every tool available to them to whittle away at the edges of the European project," Biden said.