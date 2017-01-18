US May Gradually Lift Anti-Russian Sanctions in 2017, Investment Fund CEO Says

DAVOS (Sputnik) – He added that the sanctions were not an obstacle for RDIF cooperation with foreign companies.
“We believe that the restrictions will be lifted within the year because they turned out to be ineffective and are a kind of anachronism,” Dmitriev said on Tuesday.
In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The ISSUE is that all the Russian imposed sanctions get passed by!!
cast235
they plant their corporations inside Russia to make the cash. Russia responses?
Yes that. NOTHING, NADA.
Russia should seek those proliferating Russian sanctions and make them pay.. \NOTHING, NADA.
IKEA violated, slap them with 5 b Euros fine!! Oh they will leave. SO!!
Get some of coffers cash and build ANALOGUE.
Why Russia inflation is a serious THREAT. Because they have TRANSPARENCY, Russia have no TRANSPORT , BIG one of it's own. ALL logistics is west PARTNERS!!
EXTREMELY STUPID!!
First Russia MUST tax everyone. EVERYONE. ALL corporations MUST pay tax. And all individuals. BUT they want good jobs,.
I would get coffers cash and buy planes, ships , containers trucks, to create a RUSSIAN BRAND!!!! For LOGISTICS!!
DEMAND 50/50 on all air travel!! JAPAN wants an airline for this and that.. OK.. But Russia wants 50/50 on flights. JAPAN gets 2 jets and Russia 2. Russia make good planes. BUY THEM.
Russia wants OFF the messes, but will get a lot of work. And prohibit ALL foods, from sanctioning countries and VERIFY HARD.