US May Gradually Lift Anti-Russian Sanctions in 2017, Investment Fund CEO Says

DAVOS (Sputnik) – He added that the sanctions were not an obstacle for RDIF cooperation with foreign companies.

“We believe that the restrictions will be lifted within the year because they turned out to be ineffective and are a kind of anachronism,” Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

