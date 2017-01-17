US, Allies Must Share Intelligence Data to Counter Russian Cyberattacks - Power

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and its allies should increase intelligence-sharing and cooperation to defend against Russian cyberattacks ahead of upcoming elections in EU member countries, US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said in an address at the Atlantic Council on Tuesday.

"We also need to increase cooperation and intelligence-sharing to deter, detect and defend against the next generation of hacks and cyber threats, particularly as France, Germany and The Netherlands look forward to national elections this year." Power stated.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.