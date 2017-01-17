Syrian Minister Skeptical About Outcome of Astana Settlement Talks

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Tehran Against US Participation in Astana Talks on Syria - Zarif

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian Minister for National Reconciliation Ali Haidar on Tuesday expressed his doubts about the positive outcome of the forthcoming talks on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

"We do not have high expectations of the meeting in the Kazakh capital, especially because regional and international intentions have not proved to be sincere so far," Haidar said citing Turkey's attempts to pursue own goals at the talks, as quoted by the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

He added that the atmosphere surrounding the upcoming negotiations was "not a positive one."

The so-called Arab Spring protests shook the Middle East in 2011. In Syria, the protests resulted in clashes between the government forces and opposition. Since then, the Middle Eastern country has been mired in a war, which involves Syrian army, numerous opposition factions, as well as terrorist groups.

Syrian government and opposition factions are supposed to meet in Astana on Monday for talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. They will be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva on February 8.