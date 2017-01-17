Trump Can Not Do Much to Dismantle Iran Nuclear Deal - President Rouhani

"[The Iran agreement] is good for the United States, but [Trump] doesn't understand," Rouhani was quoted as saying by NBC Nightly News. "[Criticism of the agreement] is only propaganda… I don't think he can do much."
Trump has frequently called the Iran nuclear agreement, negotiated by outgoing President Barack Obama’s team, a "disastrous deal" and suggested cancelling it.
On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
The agreement came into force on January 16, after the International Atomic Energy Agency submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the agreement to reduce the country’s nuclear potential.
Iran ramped up both oil production and investment in the oil sector after reaching the nuclear agreement.
