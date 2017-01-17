Political Conflict Between Trump, EU Possible - Russian Senator Pushkov

“The EU leaders have a nervous reaction to Trump. So far they have been embroiled in an ideological conflict, but it can turn into political one,” Pushkov posted on Twitter adding that Trump “is not playing to lose.”
In the Monday interview with The Times, Trump said the European Union was “basically a vehicle for Germany” and predicted more countries would follow the United Kingdom's suit and leave the bloc. He also called NATO an “obsolete” organization.
French President Francois Hollande reacted by saying Europe does not need any advice on its actions from foreign states while German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted that Trump’s comments were met with "astonishment."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If Trump is putting America first, then his obligation to everyone else is to practice the "good neighbor" policy. That policy does not demand that he invite them all to dinner every night of the week, cut their lawns or be a 'lookout' in case their home security is not adequate. Putting America first means they should look to themselves for their own existence. As it is, we have one ugly stepchild to take care of for the next 10 years, thanks to Obama's $380 billion gift to Israel.
marcanhalt