ICAO Offers Condolences Over Plane Crash Near Bishkek - President

© Sputnik/ Tabyldy Kadyrbekov Bishkek Plane Crash Death Toll Reaches 37 - Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has offered condolences for Monday’s deadly plane crash near the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, ICAO Council President Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu and Secretary General Fang Liu said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On behalf of ICAO, I would like to express our compassion for the victims and the communities affected by this tragic accident," Aliu stated. "We will work with the global civil aviation community on any associated risk mitigation recommendations appropriate to our role."

At least 37 people were said to have been killed, most of them on the ground, when a Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane, operated by Turkey's ACT Airlines, crash-landed in a village west of Manas International Airport ten miles north of Bishkek. Eleven people have been reported injured in the tragedy initially attributed to dense fog.

Liu noted that any accident or incident resulting in loss of life is a matter of utmost regret and concern to the entire air transport community.

"ICAO offers our condolences as we await the Annex 13 accident investigation Preliminary and Final Reports to learn more about the causes and contributing factors of this event," Liu stated.

An ACT Airlines official told RIA Novosti in Ankara that the causes of the crash have not yet been established.