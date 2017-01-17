UK PM Reiterates Support for Two-State Solution to Mideast Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom calls for the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday.

"Yes, we do continue to believe in the two-state solution in the Middle East," May said answering reporters’ questions following a keynote speech.

On Sunday, over 70 states and international organizations took part in the Paris conference for peace in the Middle East. Israel refused to take part in the conference, saying that it preferred to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side.

The United Kingdom did not sign the conference's final communique, which calls on Israel and the Palestinians to adopt a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders and to refrain from unilateral actions.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.