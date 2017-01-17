Trump Adviser Says Not Expecting US-China Trade War

DAVOS (Sputnik) — The administration of incoming US President Donald Trump does not seek to wage a trade war with China, Trump's adviser on business community outreach Anthony Scaramucci said Tuesday.

"I believe … that the United States and the new administration does not want to have a trade war. What we would like to have is a process of free and fair trade," Scaramucci said at the Davos forum when asked about the future of trade relations with China.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier in the day, warned that "no one is a winner in a trade war."

"I respect China and the president of China and we want to have phenomenal relations with the Chinese," Scaramucci added.

Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on products from China during his presidential campaign.