Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz to Visit Russia on January 17-18

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kurz will hold talks with Lavrov on Wednesday to discuss practical aspects of Russian-Austrian relations and current international issues. The cross-tourism year, to be held in 2017, is a major issue on the bilateral agenda.

Russian Foreign Ministry said that crises in Syria, Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh would be discussed.

Last time, the Russian and Austrian foreign ministers held bilateral talks on December 8 in Hamburg on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

According to Austrian Foreign Ministry, Kurz’s visit will be devoted to the whole range of OSCE-related issues.

Austria took the chairmanship in the OSCE from Germany on January 1.

