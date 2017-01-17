Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz to Visit Russia on January 17-18

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kurz will hold talks with Lavrov on Wednesday to discuss practical aspects of Russian-Austrian relations and current international issues. The cross-tourism year, to be held in 2017, is a major issue on the bilateral agenda.
Last time, the Russian and Austrian foreign ministers held bilateral talks on December 8 in Hamburg on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council.
According to Austrian Foreign Ministry, Kurz’s visit will be devoted to the whole range of OSCE-related issues.
Austria took the chairmanship in the OSCE from Germany on January 1.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)