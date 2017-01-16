Germany Calls on China to Counter Protectionism by Opening Internal Market

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Bezrukih This is How China Plans to Take the Lead in Global Gold Market

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Berlin urges China to prove its commitment to counter protectionism with real actions, the German embassy to China said in a statement Monday.

“Germany is willing to closely cooperate with China to work against protectionist and populist trends. The most effective way to do that is to match strong political signals with action,” the statement read.

The embassy added that the Chinese leadership assured European partners that the country was opening its market for foreign investments.

“However, many companies keep telling us that their difficulties in these areas have increased. It often appears that somewhere down the line, political assurances of equal treatment give way to protectionist tendencies,” the statement said.

The statement was made ahead of the World Economic Forum at Davos that will be held later this week and that will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

