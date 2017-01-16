Germany Calls on China to Counter Protectionism by Opening Internal Market

“Germany is willing to closely cooperate with China to work against protectionist and populist trends. The most effective way to do that is to match strong political signals with action,” the statement read.
The embassy added that the Chinese leadership assured European partners that the country was opening its market for foreign investments.
“However, many companies keep telling us that their difficulties in these areas have increased. It often appears that somewhere down the line, political assurances of equal treatment give way to protectionist tendencies,” the statement said.
The statement was made ahead of the World Economic Forum at Davos that will be held later this week and that will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Germany is committed to nothing except the care and feeding of German industrial oligarchs, the Porsche family which operates a fraud and racketeering operation known as VW is who she cares about and the owners of Semans and Dimler not anyone else. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More sneaking and getting into REGIME CHANGE in CHINA. China MUST keep controls in place. And DON'T PLAY NAIVE.
MaDarby
Germany has kissed the ass of the US sense WWII and the German oligarchy holds economic hegemony over all of Europe. Now suddenly there are problems with that arrangement so she is looking to China to feed her oligarchy. She would partner with ISIS in a heartbeat for a billion in VW profits.
It is the Western cabal of oligarchs who won and operate the global economy who are killing us and keeping us in poverty and misery. Merkel and the rest are high ranking apparatchiks in the Western neo-feudal economy. To solve the problem the 8 oligarch who own more than 3.5 billion people and control TRILLIONS in cash flow must be neutralized and their power eliminated. NOTHING can be done to produce an equitable society until those fortunes are dismantled.
cast235
Germany is a TRAITOR that does Washington's interests. They want a HONG KONG tpo get all they want in to begin troubles. That's all they do 24/7