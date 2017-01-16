Register
17:35 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags of Germany and China. (File)

    Germany Calls on China to Counter Protectionism by Opening Internal Market

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    World
    Get short URL
    23202

    Germany urges China to counter protectionism with real actions, the German embassy to China said in a statement Monday.

    Gold bars
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Bezrukih
    This is How China Plans to Take the Lead in Global Gold Market
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Berlin urges China to prove its commitment to counter protectionism with real actions, the German embassy to China said in a statement Monday.

    “Germany is willing to closely cooperate with China to work against protectionist and populist trends. The most effective way to do that is to match strong political signals with action,” the statement read.

    The embassy added that the Chinese leadership assured European partners that the country was opening its market for foreign investments.

    “However, many companies keep telling us that their difficulties in these areas have increased. It often appears that somewhere down the line, political assurances of equal treatment give way to protectionist tendencies,” the statement said.

    The statement was made ahead of the World Economic Forum at Davos that will be held later this week and that will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Uneven Partnership: What's Behind Economic Tensions Between Germany, China
    Germany, China Sign Billions Worth of Cooperation Deals – Gov't Spokesman
    Who's More Friendly? China Beats Germany in World Refugee Welcome Survey
    Germany, China Working on Cybersecurity Agreement - German Ambassador
    Tags:
    protectionism, commitment, bilateral relations, Xi Jinping, Germany, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      MaDarby
      Germany is committed to nothing except the care and feeding of German industrial oligarchs, the Porsche family which operates a fraud and racketeering operation known as VW is who she cares about and the owners of Semans and Dimler not anyone else.

      Germany has kissed the ass of the US sense WWII and the German oligarchy holds economic hegemony over all of Europe. Now suddenly there are problems with that arrangement so she is looking to China to feed her oligarchy. She would partner with ISIS in a heartbeat for a billion in VW profits.

      It is the Western cabal of oligarchs who won and operate the global economy who are killing us and keeping us in poverty and misery. Merkel and the rest are high ranking apparatchiks in the Western neo-feudal economy. To solve the problem the 8 oligarch who own more than 3.5 billion people and control TRILLIONS in cash flow must be neutralized and their power eliminated. NOTHING can be done to produce an equitable society until those fortunes are dismantled.
    • Reply
      cast235
      More sneaking and getting into REGIME CHANGE in CHINA. China MUST keep controls in place. And DON'T PLAY NAIVE.
      Germany is a TRAITOR that does Washington's interests. They want a HONG KONG tpo get all they want in to begin troubles. That's all they do 24/7
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Tourists visit a part of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, which means “Battleship Island,” off Nagasaki, Nagasaki Prefecture, southern Japan
    Living Nightmare: World’s Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok