Kremlin Agrees With Trump on Assessing NATO as 'Obsolete' Relic - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin agrees with US President-elect Donald Trump that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has outlived its usefulness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"NATO is indeed a relic, we also agree with this," Peskov told reporters.

Trump called NATO "obsolete" in a Sunday interview with The Times and Bild, citing its age, the member-countries' inefficient contributions and its lack of success in defeating terrorism.

"Because it is honed on confrontation, and the entire structure is dedicated to the ideals of confrontation, then of course it can hardly be called a modern structure that meets the ideas of stability, sustainable development and security," Peskov stressed.