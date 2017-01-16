Eight Billionaires Own as Much Wealth as Poorest Half of World - Oxfam

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Eight billionaires have wealth equal to that owned by 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of world's population, a new report issued by the international charity organization Oxfam showed Monday.

"New estimates show that just eight men own the same wealth as the poorest half of the world. As growth benefits the richest, the rest of society – especially the poorest – suffers," the report said.

In a statement published on the website of the organization, Oxfam International Executive Director Winnie Byanyima stressed that the wages of ordinary people stagnated, while corporations' heads increased their wealth by dodging taxes.

Oxfam has called on the world leaders "to play their part in building a human economy."

The report has come on the eve of the World Economic Forum, which annually takes place in the Swiss town of Davos around late January-early February and gathers world political and business leaders. The opening ceremony is set for January 17.