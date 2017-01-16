UK's Johnson Supports Trump's Trade Deal As Mutually Beneficial

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed on Monday US President-elect Donald Trump's promise to sign a bilateral trade deal, saying he had "no doubt" that the deal would reflect mutual interests.

"I think it's very good news that the United States of America wants to do a good free trade deal with us, and wants to do it very fast," Johnson said on arrival for the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Trump pledged to a sign a new deal with the United Kingdom to mitigate the consequences of its vote to exit the European Union in an interview with The Times and Bild on Sunday.

"Clearly it will have to be a deal that's very much in the interest of both sides, but I have no doubt that it will be," Johnson said.