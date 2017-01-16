Russian Foreign Minister Scraps Talks With Jordanian Counterpart After Reshuffle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will not meet his Jordanian counterpart Nasser Judeh after Jordan's King Abdullah swore in a new government this weekend, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti.

"The meeting is canceled due to the resignation of the government of Jordan," the source said Monday. The meeting was scheduled to be held later in the day in Moscow.

Hani Mulki retained the prime ministerial position in Jordan's cabinet reshuffle on Sunday that reportedly affected six out of 30 ministers.