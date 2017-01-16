Canadian Military to Inspect Belarusian Troops Under Soviet-Era Treaty - MoD

© AFP 2016/ Yuriy Dyachyshyn Canada Conducts 10-Day NATO Military Drill in Ukraine

MINSK (Sputnik) — Canada's military inspectors will visit a military unit in Belarus under the 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) , the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"From January 16 to 19, a group of Canadian military inspectors will visit Belarus in line with the CFE treaty to inspect an armed forces’ military unit of their choice," the ministry said in a statement.

Three Canadian monitors will lead the group that also includes US, German, Italian, Polish, Ukrainian and Czech representatives, one from each country.

They will make sure that weapons and military equipment stored at the Belarusian military unit comply with CFE regulations and are within its quantity limits.