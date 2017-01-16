Trump Dossier: 'I'd Really Like to Find Out Why My Name is in This Report'

"We have a very big high-tech company. We have thousands of servers around the world. I have data centers in eight countries and I have offices in nine countries, including the United States. Imagine how I felt when I found out," he said.

The dossier accused Gubarev's Dallas-based tech company XBT Holding of using botnets and porn traffic to launch cyberattacks on the Democratic Party during the 2016 presidential election. The document also alleged that Gubarev, whom it refers to as Gubarov, and another hacking expert were recruited under duress by the Russian intelligence agency FSB.

The tech expert, however, has denied the accusations, saying that they are completely false.

"Nobody contacted us before this. Neither intelligence services nor journalists contacted us to verify this information," he said. Intelligence officials have not appeared even after the dossier was made public. "Only journalists are calling me."

Gubarev has been involved in the IT and telecom business for eleven years. His company offers hosting and network solutions around the world. XBT Holding has data centers in the United States, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Singapore, India, Hong Kong and Russia.

"I have around 5,000 B2B clients around the globe. We work as a hosting provider," he detailed. "All of my business is in the United States, Europe and Asia."

Gubarev's business has already taken a hit.

"I was planning to open a data center in London, but I cannot do this now," he said. The company has lost its contact who was supposed to help them open a data center in the United Kingdom after it was mentioned in the dossier. "My career has been negatively impacted" by the allegations, he added.

The tech expert added that he "would really like to find out why my name is in this report. And that's why we will go to court … I am working now on a legal case against this story. We will open a court case in London."

