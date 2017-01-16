Register
11:31 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Hacker

    Trump Dossier: 'I'd Really Like to Find Out Why My Name is in This Report'

    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS SAMSON
    World
    Get short URL
    0 36920

    For Russian tech expert Alexei Gubarev the news that he was mentioned in the unsubstantiated report alleging that the Kremlin has compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump came as a shock. Nobody contacted him to verify the information, he told Radio Sputnik, saying that he was determined to go to court.

    "We have a very big high-tech company. We have thousands of servers around the world. I have data centers in eight countries and I have offices in nine countries, including the United States. Imagine how I felt when I found out," he said.

    The dossier accused Gubarev's Dallas-based tech company XBT Holding of using botnets and porn traffic to launch cyberattacks on the Democratic Party during the 2016 presidential election. The document also alleged that Gubarev, whom it refers to as Gubarov, and another hacking expert were recruited under duress by the Russian intelligence agency FSB.

    The tech expert, however, has denied the accusations, saying that they are completely false.

    "Nobody contacted us before this. Neither intelligence services nor journalists contacted us to verify this information," he said. Intelligence officials have not appeared even after the dossier was made public. "Only journalists are calling me."

    Gubarev has been involved in the IT and telecom business for eleven years. His company offers hosting and network solutions around the world. XBT Holding has data centers in the United States, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Singapore, India, Hong Kong and Russia.

    "I have around 5,000 B2B clients around the globe. We work as a hosting provider," he detailed. "All of my business is in the United States, Europe and Asia."

    Spy
    © Fotolia/ Serkat Photography
    Who is Really Behind Unverified 'Trump Dossier'?
    Gubarev's business has already taken a hit.

    "I was planning to open a data center in London, but I cannot do this now," he said. The company has lost its contact who was supposed to help them open a data center in the United Kingdom after it was mentioned in the dossier.  "My career has been negatively impacted" by the allegations, he added.

    The tech expert added that he "would really like to find out why my name is in this report. And that's why we will go to court … I am working now on a legal case against this story. We will open a court case in London."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Fact Checking for Dummies: RT Teaches Its Critics a Few Things About Journalism
    US Senate Launches Probe of Intel Community Report on Alleged Russia Hacking
    The CIA Has Spoken: Fate of US Democracy in the Hands of Just One Russian Woman!
    US House Speaker Ryan Has Town Hall Meltdown, Calls Russia a 'Global Menace'
    Tags:
    allegations, cyberattacks, report, Alexei Gubarev, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok