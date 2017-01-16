Nuclear Arms Cuts Depend on States' Capacities - Upper House Committee Chairman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Other countries' nuclear potential and the development of different types of weapons should be considered in discussions of nuclear arms reductions, Russian upper house of parliament foreign affairs committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev said Monday.

"Reducing the number of nuclear weapons to a level where US military power in other areas will render our main weapon ineffective is of course impossible. That is why all this must be considered in conjunction with other factors, including the nuclear capabilities of other countries and the development of other types of weapons," Kosachev told RIA Novosti.

US President-elect Donald Trump said in a Monday interview with the Times that US sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear weapons.

Senator Oleg Morozov, meanwhile, said the nuclear arms reduction talks could be held alongside discussions of sanctions. Morozov told RIA Novosti that "it has long been made clear to everyone that sanctions cannot force Russia to comply with any conditions."