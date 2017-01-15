Over 100 Refugees Missing, 8 Dead After Shipwreck in Mediterranean

© AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia Over 1,000 Migrants Cross Mediterranean Into Europe in January

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four refugees have been saved, and they said that there were 107 migrants onboard, the ANSA news agency reported.

Search and rescue operations reportedly continued after nightfall in poor weather conditions.

Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty.

The majority of them cross the Mediterranean Sea and arrive in the European Union using southern EU nations as transit points. The overall number of migrants that arrived to Europe by sea in 2016 stands for 343,589, according to the IOM.