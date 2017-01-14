Register
    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016

    Strategic Synergy: Trump to 'Improve Ties With Russia on Syria, Ukraine'

    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    Restoring Washington's relations with Russia should become a must for US President-elect Donald Trump, according to Fabien Baussart, head of the French Center for Political and International Relations (CFPA).

    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Who'll Be the Last Man Standing in Trump's War With the Neocons Over Russia Policy?
    In an interview with RIA Novosti, Fabien Baussart, Head of the French Center for Political and International Relations (CFPA), said that when in office, current US President-elect Donald Trump will face the necessity of restoring relations between Washington and Moscow. 

    Up to 5,000 National Guard troops will be deployed on January 20 to provide security for the inauguration of Donald Trump. The troops will be joined by 3,000 officers from other jurisdictions.

    Speaking to RIA Novosti, Baussart specifically drew parallels between Washington's fence-mending with Russia and China, saying that the development of US-Chinese ties "is of strategic significance."

    "However, from a strategic point of view, if the new US Administration resolves the conflict with Chinese authorities, it will be unable to afford bad relations with Russia," he pointed out.

    He said that despite "all the rather miserable attempts by the outgoing US Administration, President-elect Trump will most likely continue to improve ties with Russia on at least two issues, such as Syria and Ukraine."

    Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Hershey, Pennsylvania
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Trump Slams Media 'Witch Hunt' After Latest Unverified Russia Connection Claims
    "I'm a bit more concerned about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Trump's desire to move the embassy to Jerusalem. It is a dangerous sign which is not very favorable for the peace process," he asserted.

    "But if you put it aside, I will adhere to an optimistic point of view regarding [the new US Administration's] rapprochement with Russia regarding Syria and Ukraine," Baussart said.

    He added that Trump "has to be very careful because of the daily 'disclosures'" against him now that the Trump team-related Senate confirmation hearing is under way.

    "Obviously, this critical moment is being used to weaken Trump's ability to bolster Russian-US ties with the help of various fake disclosures and scandals," Baussart added.

    Meanwhile, Alexey Pushkov, member of the Russian parliament's upper house, has said that a meeting between the Russian and US leaders could pave the way for a new chapter in Moscow-Washington relations.

    "Trump is making a big bet on a meeting with Putin. This meeting could become a new starting point in relations between Russia and the United States, despite skeptical opinions," Pushkov wrote in his Twitter page.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Trump: US Can Get Along With Russia Without Reset Button
    Speaking in a Friday interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that he was ready to meet with Putin after his January 20 inauguration as the next US president.

    Republican nominee Donald Trump won the November 8 US presidential election, beating his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump has repeatedly expressed his readiness to build positive relations with Russia.

