Strategic Synergy: Trump to 'Improve Ties With Russia on Syria, Ukraine'

In an interview with RIA Novosti , Fabien Baussart, Head of the French Center for Political and International Relations (CFPA), said that when in office, current US President-elect Donald Trump will face the necessity of restoring relations between Washington and Moscow.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Baussart specifically drew parallels between Washington's fence-mending with Russia and China, saying that the development of US-Chinese ties "is of strategic significance."

"However, from a strategic point of view, if the new US Administration resolves the conflict with Chinese authorities, it will be unable to afford bad relations with Russia," he pointed out.

He said that despite "all the rather miserable attempts by the outgoing US Administration, President-elect Trump will most likely continue to improve ties with Russia on at least two issues, such as Syria and Ukraine."

"I'm a bit more concerned about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Trump's desire to move the embassy to Jerusalem. It is a dangerous sign which is not very favorable for the peace process," he asserted.

"But if you put it aside, I will adhere to an optimistic point of view regarding [the new US Administration's] rapprochement with Russia regarding Syria and Ukraine," Baussart said.

He added that Trump "has to be very careful because of the daily 'disclosures'" against him now that the Trump team-related Senate confirmation hearing is under way.

"Obviously, this critical moment is being used to weaken Trump's ability to bolster Russian-US ties with the help of various fake disclosures and scandals," Baussart added.

Meanwhile, Alexey Pushkov, member of the Russian parliament's upper house, has said that a meeting between the Russian and US leaders could pave the way for a new chapter in Moscow-Washington relations.

"Trump is making a big bet on a meeting with Putin. This meeting could become a new starting point in relations between Russia and the United States, despite skeptical opinions," Pushkov wrote in his Twitter page.

Speaking in a Friday interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that he was ready to meet with Putin after his January 20 inauguration as the next US president.

Republican nominee Donald Trump won the November 8 US presidential election, beating his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump has repeatedly expressed his readiness to build positive relations with Russia.

