01:30 GMT +314 January 2017
    Leaked Video of Newscaster Scolding Colleague

    Leaked Video of Newscaster Scolding Colleague for Outfit Choice Goes Viral

    Australian newscasters fought over wearing the same-color clothes before going on air, not knowing a video of their quarrel would go viral.

    Nine Network's Julie Snook hardly saw it coming while preparing for the Nine News Now broadcast. Cameras were recording when she was suddenly verbally attacked by co-worker Amber Sherlock, who didn't like the idea of all three women in the segment wearing white. It so happened that the guest, psychologist Sandy Rea, had also donned white.

    The clip, first spread among network employees and then leaked to the Mumbrella website, shows Sherlock scorching her colleague for wearing a white top although she was told not to do so "two hours ago." She then demands that Snook get someone to bring her a jacket of a different color.

    Snook remains calm throughout the episode, saying she will put on a jacket if necessary, but pointing out that she "genuinely forgot" about Sherlock's request, that she's technically wearing blue, and that Sherlock should not allow herself to become anxious over something Snook considers to be insignificant.

    "Amber, please, this is not the only thing I'm doing today," Sherlock said, in response.

    Rea, the psychologist, was seen to be grimacing sympathetically.

    After Mumbrella posted the video of the behind-the-scenes spat, social media exploded, with users posting the #putyourblazersonforjulie hashtag.

    However, Snook told 9Honey that she and Sherlock were in fact "good friends" and that they both "just really love white!"

    Sherlock, who was to be hauled before the network's national news director, as well as HR, on Friday, admitted that she probably "overreacted" and explained that "live TV can be a pretty stressful beast."

    ​"Thank goodness we had psychologist Sandy Rea around afterwards!" She joked.

    Meanwhile, the network is still deliberating on how to penalize the person who circulated the video internally.    

    Tags:
    viral, newscast, news, fight, Australia
      jas
      The woman in the middle was right. The shot was MUCH better with the color contrast. But that really should have been handled by the producer.
