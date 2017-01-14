Leaked Video of Newscaster Scolding Colleague for Outfit Choice Goes Viral

The clip, first spread among network employees and then leaked to the Mumbrella website, shows Sherlock scorching her colleague for wearing a white top although she was told not to do so "two hours ago." She then demands that Snook get someone to bring her a jacket of a different color.
Snook remains calm throughout the episode, saying she will put on a jacket if necessary, but pointing out that she "genuinely forgot" about Sherlock's request, that she's technically wearing blue, and that Sherlock should not allow herself to become anxious over something Snook considers to be insignificant.
"Amber, please, this is not the only thing I'm doing today," Sherlock said, in response.
After Mumbrella posted the video of the behind-the-scenes spat, social media exploded, with users posting the #putyourblazersonforjulie hashtag.
However, Snook told 9Honey that she and Sherlock were in fact "good friends" and that they both "just really love white!"
Sherlock, who was to be hauled before the network's national news director, as well as HR, on Friday, admitted that she probably "overreacted" and explained that "live TV can be a pretty stressful beast."
Not all heroes wear capes @AmberSherlock some heroes wear black jackets. pic.twitter.com/lZITMOPpcf— Andy Thompson (@SweatyJester) 12 января 2017 г.
"Thank goodness we had psychologist Sandy Rea around afterwards!" She joked.
Meanwhile, the network is still deliberating on how to penalize the person who circulated the video internally.
