US Lawmaker Considers C-SPAN's Feed Interruption by RT's Program 'Strange, Odd'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the US network C-SPAN's video broadcast of a US Congress session was interrupted by RT feed for about 10 minutes. Earlier on Friday, C-SPAN said in a statement that an internal routing error caused the incident.
Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) 12 января 2017 г.
Statement from C-SPAN about January 12 Online Signal Interruption pic.twitter.com/dlkSOntJgz— CSPAN (@cspan) 13 января 2017 г.
"I just think it’s strange… At a time when our intelligence agencies are very confident and basically have confirmed that Russia hacked the D.N.C. and other political interests, and then we have, while I’m on the floor of the House, talking about Trump and Russia, I get interfered with and interrupted by Russia Today… It’s strange. It’s odd," Waters said on Thursday, as quoted by The New York Times.
Waters added that no one had either explained her the details of the incident, or told her about the similar cases in the past.
Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations of interference in US election.
