16:48 GMT +313 January 2017
    Maxine Waters (File)

    US Lawmaker Considers C-SPAN's Feed Interruption by RT's Program 'Strange, Odd'

    © AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke
    US Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, whose speech aired on the C-SPAN broadcaster was interrupted by the RT broadcaster, said that the incident was "strange and odd."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the US network C-SPAN's video broadcast of a US Congress session was interrupted by RT feed for about 10 minutes. Earlier on Friday, C-SPAN said in a statement that an internal routing error caused the incident.

    "I just think it’s strange… At a time when our intelligence agencies are very confident and basically have confirmed that Russia hacked the D.N.C. and other political interests, and then we have, while I’m on the floor of the House, talking about Trump and Russia, I get interfered with and interrupted by Russia Today… It’s strange. It’s odd," Waters said on Thursday, as quoted by The New York Times.

    Waters added that no one had either explained her the details of the incident, or told her about the similar cases in the past.

    RT newsroom
    © Sputnik/ Yevgeniy Biyatov
    'Newsroom Ran Out of Popcorn Watching' C-SPAN "Hacking" Hysteria - RT Editor-in-Chief
    On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had "high confidence" in Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The report did not provide any evidence that the alleged propaganda campaign had an effect on US voters or specific election results, but alleged that Russia employs a state run propaganda machine including domestic media, RT and the Sputnik news agency, to serve to promote the Kremlin policies and, in case of RT America, to undermine the audience's trust in the US government.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations of interference in US election.

