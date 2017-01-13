Former UK Ambassador to Russia Says Broached Trump Blackmail With McCain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, US media reported on memos, compiled by an unnamed former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

"Yes I did meet Senator McCain and his aides at the conference… The issue of Donald Trump and Russia was very much in the news and it was natural to talk about it… We also spoke about how Mr Trump may find himself in a position where there could be an attempt to blackmail him with Kompromat [the Russian term for compromising material] and claims that there were audio and video tapes in existence," Wood told The Independent newspaper.

The former ambassador reportedly said that he had not seen the dossier himself and had not passed any such data to McCain.

On Thursday, US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said that the memos circulated in the media did not come from the US Intelligence Community and the latter could not speak to the reliability of the information in the dossier.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential elections, but Moscow has denied all such allegations.

