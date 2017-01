–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Lavrov said at talks with Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) secretary-general Saeb Erekat that Moscow has on a number of occasions hosted PLO factions and their supporters' talks to resolve differences and agree on a single platform.

"The next such meeting will take place next week in Moscow at the Institute of Oriental Studies [of the Russian Academy of Sciences]," Lavrov said. "We will provide them with all the logistical support, the substance will be determined by the Palestinians themselves."

The informal national unity meeting is said to take place on January 15-17.

