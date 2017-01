© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Syrian Opposition Leader Jarba May Come to Moscow for Talks in January

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Armed groups in northern Syria put forward an internationally-observed ceasefire as a precondition for their participation in peace talks in Kazakhstan, secretary of the Popular Diplomacy Movement Mahmoud Afandi said Friday.

"Armed groups concentrated in the north set certain conditions in order to travel to Astana, including a ceasefire under international supervision," Afandi told RIA Novosti at talks in Ankara, Turkey.

Afandi said the makeup of the Syrian opposition delegation in Astana has not yet been finalized.

