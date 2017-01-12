Register
    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.

    IMF Expects Increased Aid Requests from Poor Countries Hit by Falling Oil Prices

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Director for Strategy, Policy and Review Sean Nolan said that difficulties are concentrated in nations that depend on exports of oil and other commodities, where prices have been depressed in recent years.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Banking systems in one in five of the world’s poorest nations are beginning to experience difficulty collecting debts, with many of those nations expected to seek help from multilateral lending institutions in the near future, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Director for Strategy, Policy and Review Sean Nolan told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

    "We are seeing maybe a fifth of countries having financial sectors that are beginning to experience stress, and looking 12 to 18 months out… the banks will be under some pressure," Nolan stated. "Profits will be falling, non-performing loans will be rising."

    Difficulties, Nolan explained, are concentrated in nations that depend on exports of oil and other commodities, where prices have been depressed in recent years.

    "A lot of lending is concentrated in the export sectors that are getting squeezed. Financially strapped governments are not paying their suppliers, who in turn are not servicing their debts to banks," Nolan said.

    Nolan noted that the IMF has yet to see a big increase in countries seeking aid, but he added, "Not yet."

    He mentioned Mozambique, Yemen, Malawi and Madagascar as examples.

    Nolan's remarks coincided with the release of an IMF report on the economic outlook for about 60 of the world's poorest nations.

    International Monetary Fund, Sean Nolan
      cast235
      Russia should help too. Get some cash rolling.
      Russia should open own IMF WB analogues.
      Malke them very independent by selling like 1/100 or less per share. No one can own more than one.
      At beginning Russia could own all. 5 years after sell slowly and add a lot of protectionism. They won't be able to use dollar , nor service U.S. Or sanctions and fines will make =U.S RICH.
