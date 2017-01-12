Register
19:12 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Retired Marine Corps general James Mattis testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to be the next secretary of defense in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 12, 2017

    US Must Seek Potential Cooperation With Russia, But Confront Treaty Violations

    © AFP 2016/ Mandel NGAN
    World
    Get short URL
    18512

    US Secretary of Defense nominee Gen. James Mattis said that the challenges posed by Russia include "alarming messages from Moscow regarding the use of nuclear weapons; treaty violations; the use of hybrid warfare tactics to destabilize other countries; and involvement in hacking and information warfare."

    Everyday life of the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield in Syria. File photo
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Alleged 'Close Calls' Between Russian, US Jets Above Syria Part of Obama's 'Information War'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should seek strategic cooperation with Russia, yet determine the challenges Moscow poses to US national security, Secretary of Defense nominee Gen. James Mattis said at his confirmation hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

    "We must define these objectives and look for areas of potential cooperation with Russia. At the same time, when we identify other areas where we cannot cooperate, we must confront Russia’s behavior, and defend ourselves if Russia chooses to act contrary to our interests," Mattis stated.

    The defense secretary nominee described the challenges posed by Russia include "alarming messages from Moscow regarding the use of nuclear weapons; treaty violations; the use of hybrid warfare tactics to destabilize other countries; and involvement in hacking and information warfare."

    James Mattis said that improving the readiness of the US forces in the Baltic states and Ukraine to respond to Russia has a positive effect for NATO.

    "The primary purpose of the European Deterrence Initiative should continue to be improving the readiness and responsiveness of US forces in the European theater, and building capacity in the Baltic States and Ukraine with the goal of deterring further aggressive Russian action," Mattis stated. "My understanding is that the Initiative has had a positive effect for NATO."

    Members of the US Army 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, unload heavy combat equipment including Bradley Fighting Vehicles at the railway station near the Rukla military base in Lithuania, on October 4, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ PETRAS MALUKAS
    Russia Views US Military Buildup in Europe As Threat - Kremlin Spokesman
    Mattis noted that the number of areas in which the United States and Russia can cooperate has decreased due to Moscow's decision to be a strategic competitor of the United States.

    "Russia has chosen to be a strategic competitor of the United States and that has caused the areas in which can cooperate to decrease," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

    James Mattis also stated that the United States military should consider developing offensive space capabilities to counter threats from Russia and China.

    "Offensive space control capabilities should be considered to ensure survivable and resilient space operations necessary for the execution of war plans," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

    James Mattis said that he is confirmed to assume the position US secretary of defense he would meet or exceed the Congressional deadline for ending US dependence on Russian rocket engines.

    "If confirmed, I will comply with the law, and work in consultation with the Congress to meet or exceed any deadline requirements it imposes," Mattis told the US Senate Armed Services Committee when asked if he would meet the December 2022 deadline.

    Related:

    US 'Passive-Aggressive' Military Moves in Europe Aimed at Containing Russia
    Moscow Says Denial of Access to Russian Diplomatic Property in the US 'Illegal'
    Obama Seeks to Complicate Russia-US Ties With Europe Deployments - Moscow
    US Intel Report on 'Russian Hacking' Example of 'Propaganda Merry-Go-Round'
    Tags:
    James Mattis, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      "Cooperation with Moscow means finding common ground and if none exists creating it by change" if he said something intelligent like so you would be full of hope.
      Buts its all old empire flatulence at least he tried to soften his words a tad unlike Tillerson who came across like Attila the Hun.

      Trumps rhetoric during the election campaign indicated a strong awareness that the US must rebuild internally and leave the world alone in other words abandoned its empire ambitions and look after its own a position most applauded.

      Yet all we are hearing is clones of Carter and Kerry the world has run out of patience with US aggression and unflinching determination to keep the empire intact and strong.
      This next period is not just a test for Trump but likely the US as a whole, if change is not forthcoming there is little hope of peace without the loss of countless millions likely 100's of millions and the destruction of the US.

      Change must come and it must start with a changed Congress attitude that sharply departs from the ideology of empire.
      Sad to see that in these hearings and the obvious restraints imposed that any change for the better is forthcoming and as such WW3 is unavoidable what is also unavoidable is that the US will suffer just the same as everyone else there will be no winners just the end.

      The delusion that the US will keep a deadly conflict confined to Europe is folly of the highest order any possibility of that happening as remote as that might have been is now after Obama's spiteful forays is simply not possible.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok