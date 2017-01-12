US Must Seek Potential Cooperation With Russia, But Confront Treaty Violations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should seek strategic cooperation with Russia, yet determine the challenges Moscow poses to US national security, Secretary of Defense nominee Gen. James Mattis said at his confirmation hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

"We must define these objectives and look for areas of potential cooperation with Russia. At the same time, when we identify other areas where we cannot cooperate, we must confront Russia’s behavior, and defend ourselves if Russia chooses to act contrary to our interests," Mattis stated.

The defense secretary nominee described the challenges posed by Russia include "alarming messages from Moscow regarding the use of nuclear weapons; treaty violations; the use of hybrid warfare tactics to destabilize other countries; and involvement in hacking and information warfare."

James Mattis said that improving the readiness of the US forces in the Baltic states and Ukraine to respond to Russia has a positive effect for NATO.

"The primary purpose of the European Deterrence Initiative should continue to be improving the readiness and responsiveness of US forces in the European theater, and building capacity in the Baltic States and Ukraine with the goal of deterring further aggressive Russian action," Mattis stated. "My understanding is that the Initiative has had a positive effect for NATO."

Mattis noted that the number of areas in which the United States and Russia can cooperate has decreased due to Moscow's decision to be a strategic competitor of the United States.

James Mattis also stated that the United States military should consider developing offensive space capabilities to counter threats from Russia and China.

"Offensive space control capabilities should be considered to ensure survivable and resilient space operations necessary for the execution of war plans," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

James Mattis said that he is confirmed to assume the position US secretary of defense he would meet or exceed the Congressional deadline for ending US dependence on Russian rocket engines.

"If confirmed, I will comply with the law, and work in consultation with the Congress to meet or exceed any deadline requirements it imposes," Mattis told the US Senate Armed Services Committee when asked if he would meet the December 2022 deadline.