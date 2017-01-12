US Must Seek Potential Cooperation With Russia, But Confront Treaty Violations

"We must define these objectives and look for areas of potential cooperation with Russia. At the same time, when we identify other areas where we cannot cooperate, we must confront Russia’s behavior, and defend ourselves if Russia chooses to act contrary to our interests," Mattis stated.
The defense secretary nominee described the challenges posed by Russia include "alarming messages from Moscow regarding the use of nuclear weapons; treaty violations; the use of hybrid warfare tactics to destabilize other countries; and involvement in hacking and information warfare."
James Mattis said that improving the readiness of the US forces in the Baltic states and Ukraine to respond to Russia has a positive effect for NATO.
"The primary purpose of the European Deterrence Initiative should continue to be improving the readiness and responsiveness of US forces in the European theater, and building capacity in the Baltic States and Ukraine with the goal of deterring further aggressive Russian action," Mattis stated. "My understanding is that the Initiative has had a positive effect for NATO."
"Russia has chosen to be a strategic competitor of the United States and that has caused the areas in which can cooperate to decrease," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
James Mattis also stated that the United States military should consider developing offensive space capabilities to counter threats from Russia and China.
"Offensive space control capabilities should be considered to ensure survivable and resilient space operations necessary for the execution of war plans," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
James Mattis said that he is confirmed to assume the position US secretary of defense he would meet or exceed the Congressional deadline for ending US dependence on Russian rocket engines.
"If confirmed, I will comply with the law, and work in consultation with the Congress to meet or exceed any deadline requirements it imposes," Mattis told the US Senate Armed Services Committee when asked if he would meet the December 2022 deadline.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete "Cooperation with Moscow means finding common ground and if none exists creating it by change" if he said something intelligent like so you would be full of hope.
ivanwa88
Buts its all old empire flatulence at least he tried to soften his words a tad unlike Tillerson who came across like Attila the Hun.
Trumps rhetoric during the election campaign indicated a strong awareness that the US must rebuild internally and leave the world alone in other words abandoned its empire ambitions and look after its own a position most applauded.
Yet all we are hearing is clones of Carter and Kerry the world has run out of patience with US aggression and unflinching determination to keep the empire intact and strong.
This next period is not just a test for Trump but likely the US as a whole, if change is not forthcoming there is little hope of peace without the loss of countless millions likely 100's of millions and the destruction of the US.
Change must come and it must start with a changed Congress attitude that sharply departs from the ideology of empire.
Sad to see that in these hearings and the obvious restraints imposed that any change for the better is forthcoming and as such WW3 is unavoidable what is also unavoidable is that the US will suffer just the same as everyone else there will be no winners just the end.
The delusion that the US will keep a deadly conflict confined to Europe is folly of the highest order any possibility of that happening as remote as that might have been is now after Obama's spiteful forays is simply not possible.