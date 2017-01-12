Ex-Trump Adviser Pleased False Claims of Ties to Moscow May Face Legal Challenge

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the CNN and the BuzzFeed news website reported on memos compiled by a former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom alleging that in July last year Diveykin, who held the post of deputy head of the domestic politics department in the presidential administration at that time, informed Page during a July meeting in Moscow that the Russian leadership was reportedly in possession of compromising materials on Trump.

Diveykin, who is now the deputy chief of the State Duma Apparatus and chief administrator of the Duma affairs, told Russian media he was considering a lawsuit to challenge US media reports, which he called fabricated, adding that he had never met Page.

"Although I have never met Mr. Diveykin, I am pleased to learn that he is considering steps to defend himself against these clearly dishonest media tactics," Page said.

The documents, which BuzzFeed admitted were unsupported and which the CNN did not fully disclose due to lack of independent corroboration, also claimed that Trump had been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

"Following the human rights violations of Mrs. Clinton and her surrogates which eventually led to the associated defamatory document in the first place, I would look forward to any future actions he [Diveykin] might take that could help inspire an end to some hypocritical practices as each of our countries consider opportunities to create a better future for their respective citizens," Page said.

He added that given Diveykin’s move to the State Duma in October last year, he hopes "any future potential engagement between our respective legislative bodies in Washington and Moscow might also help inspire a new understanding."

Following the controversial publication, the Kremlin said Russia did not engage in collecting compromising material on political figures. Trump also denied that Russia had ever attempted to use leverage over him and reiterated that he had no business links with Russia.