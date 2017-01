© AP Photo/ US Files WTO Complaint Against China Over Grain Quotas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China over trade practices involving the aluminum industry, the White House announced in a release on Thursday.

"Today, we're building on our support for American workers and businesses by filing our latest complaint with the WTO against China's trade practices," outgoing US President Barack Obama is quoted in the release as saying. "China gives its aluminum industry an unfair advantage through underpriced loans and other illegal government subsidies."