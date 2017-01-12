Indian Defense Officials to Visit France to Finalize Rafale Jets Payment Details

In September 2016, the deal with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets was approved by the Indian cabinet and signed.
The Rafale jets agreement was announced in April 2015 during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris but negotiations on pricing have protracted. Initially, India planned to purchase 126 Rafales, but later the sides agreed on only 36 aircraft.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete GREAT!! Now Russia could send warplanes to train in INDIA. Under excercises designed by INDIA ONLY.
cast235
India OFF RED FLAG is a GIANT MISTAKE.
India got beaten hands down.
The plane is good and will be great after some new updates. But Rusty pilots need the training.
HOPE INDIA doesn't go ARROGANT.
INDIA requested no AMRAAM, no certain items that would had defeated INDIA in seconds in real combat.,
I THINK this was a MISTAKE. You MUST LOSE..
Pilots are like in boxing sparring partners. It takes time and lots of training to defeat better opponents.
India have pilots with good reactions. Like using jammers and then cannot use missiles. A mistake.
Or using nozzles to stop the plane top gain altitude, immediately the NATO pilots will go UP, and then come down for they kill. Since your plane will STALL.
IF India wish to really have good pilots they need experience and LOADS of training and learning.
For me, INDIA should join Red Flag!! gain experience. ANd now with this plane, it could learn much more about the Do's and Dont's. No one in born with a uni diploma. You must train and earn it. INDIA SHOULD do that.
Jets alone cannot win wars. Like rifles. No matter how good. IF the soldier is raw, it will lose before it starts. Then PREP training in INDIA, so Russia can go train.
And CHINA, since INDIA will be full member of SCO it MUST solve the issues.