Register
17:41 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Dassault Rafale

    Indian Defense Officials to Visit France to Finalize Rafale Jets Payment Details

    © Flickr/ Alexander Babashov
    World
    Get short URL
    15801

    A team of high-level Indian defense officials will go to France next week for talks on Rafale fighter jets production and payment details, Indian media reported Thursday.

    Rafale fighter jet
    © REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
    France Helps India Revive Home Grown Jet Engine Project
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The first Rafale fighter aircraft is expected to arrive in India a few months before the scheduled date in 2019, Times of India newspaper reported, citing military sources.

    In September 2016, the deal with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets was approved by the Indian cabinet and signed.

    The Rafale jets agreement was announced in April 2015 during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris but negotiations on pricing have protracted. Initially, India planned to purchase 126 Rafales, but later the sides agreed on only 36 aircraft.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    India, France Sign $8.7 Bln Contract on Delivery of 36 Rafale Jets
    India Coaxes France Into Selling its Air-to-Air Missile Equipped Rafale
    Balancing Act: India to Sign Military Arrangements With Russia and France
    Tags:
    Rafale fighter jets, India, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      GREAT!! Now Russia could send warplanes to train in INDIA. Under excercises designed by INDIA ONLY.
      India OFF RED FLAG is a GIANT MISTAKE.
      India got beaten hands down.
      The plane is good and will be great after some new updates. But Rusty pilots need the training.
      HOPE INDIA doesn't go ARROGANT.
      INDIA requested no AMRAAM, no certain items that would had defeated INDIA in seconds in real combat.,
      I THINK this was a MISTAKE. You MUST LOSE..
      Pilots are like in boxing sparring partners. It takes time and lots of training to defeat better opponents.
      India have pilots with good reactions. Like using jammers and then cannot use missiles. A mistake.
      Or using nozzles to stop the plane top gain altitude, immediately the NATO pilots will go UP, and then come down for they kill. Since your plane will STALL.
      IF India wish to really have good pilots they need experience and LOADS of training and learning.
      For me, INDIA should join Red Flag!! gain experience. ANd now with this plane, it could learn much more about the Do's and Dont's. No one in born with a uni diploma. You must train and earn it. INDIA SHOULD do that.

      Jets alone cannot win wars. Like rifles. No matter how good. IF the soldier is raw, it will lose before it starts. Then PREP training in INDIA, so Russia can go train.
      And CHINA, since INDIA will be full member of SCO it MUST solve the issues.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok