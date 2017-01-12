Syria's Popular Front Welcomes Idea of Holding Opposition Talks in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that representatives of the Syrian opposition were planning to hold a meeting in Moscow on January 26-27 to discuss the issue of forming a single delegation ahead of the Syrian talks in Geneva scheduled February 8 under the auspices of the United Nations.

"This is the first time I am hearing about the date of the meeting, but we are aware that the opposition sides have been preparing for this meeting for several weeks … The proposed meeting in Moscow is able to play an important role in forming a unified delegation of opposition," Jamil said.

