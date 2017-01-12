Syrian Opposition Figures Planning Moscow Meeting on January 26-27

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A Syrian opposition meeting is expected to take place on January 23, while intra-Syria talks under the auspices of the United Nations are scheduled for February 8.

"The idea of the meeting on January 26-27 is to simplify the formation of a united delegation," the source said.

According to the talks, six opposition figures have been invited to the event, including a representatives of the Kurds.

