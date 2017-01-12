–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English is set to visit NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday to hold a meeting with the organization’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu.

"Tomorrow the PM of #NewZealand, @pmbillenglish will visit #NATO," Lungescu posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

She added that the press point would be streamed live on the NATO website.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!