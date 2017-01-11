'Vulnerable Position': Hundreds of Brazilian Migrants Arrive in US Despite Trump

The past few months have seen an increasing number of Brazilians trying to enter the United States illegally.

At least 940 Brazilians were detained at the border between November and December 2016, ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump entering office.

In an interview with Sputnik Brazil, US expert Denilde Holzhacker described the situation as "a rather risky attempt for Brazilians who are trying to avoid the economic crisis in their country."

"They will put themselves in a very vulnerable position in the United States, especially after January 20," Holzhacker said referring to the inauguration of Trump.

He suggested that the new US President isn't likely to make steps to protect the interests of Brazilian migrants.

"Under Trump, the focus may be placed on pursuing an anti-migration policy in connection with US domestic issues, and the xenophobic mood is expected to increase," Holzhacker said.

He recalled that Trump announced all this during his election campaign, pledging to pursue a migration policy "for the benefit of Americans."

