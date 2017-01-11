Register
17:26 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Sgt Robert Snyder from the 3rd Squadron of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment waves a scarf with the inscription Poland as a group of Stryker armored vehicles stop on the Kosciuszko Market Square to meet residents in Bialystok, Poland, Tuesday, March 24, 2015

    US Tanks in Europe Intended as 'PR Attack', Divert Attention From Terror Threat

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    World
    Get short URL
    18133

    The deployment of 1,000 US soldiers to Poland is nothing but a PR move, Russian security expert Dmitry Yefimov told Sputnik.

    A Yars missile system en route to a field region at the final stage of the Strategic All-Around Competition, a field training contest in the Novosibirsk region
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    'Russia Will Focus On Affordable Asymmetric Measures' if NATO Wants Arms Race
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian security expert Dmitry Yefimov described the deployment of 1,000 US soldiers to Poland as little more than a PR move.

    Earlier this week, Bartlomiej Misiewicz, spokesman for the Polish Defense Ministry, said that almost 1,000 US soldiers and the first shipment of equipment for a US tank brigade had arrived in Poland on a mission to build up region's defense capabilities.

    The incoming tank brigade is comprised of approximately 4,000 service personnel, 87 tanks, 18 self-propelled Paladin howitzers, 144 Bradley fighting vehicles and hundreds of Humvees.

    Commenting on the matter, Dmitry Yefimov specifically drew attention to the fact that the US military will be deployed in Europe on a rotating basis.

    "The fact that this US contingent will be stationed in Europe on a rotating basis bypasses the agreements on the number of NATO troops near our borders. Although they will now conduct drills near the Russian borders in the next nine months, I think it won't damage Russia's interests," he said. 

    According to him, the US is trying "to gain a foothold in Europe at least at the level of tactical decisions."

    "But I think that US President-elect Donald Trump and his new military advisers may well review this tactics because Trump focuses more on America's internal situation, " Yefimov said.

    At the same time, he said that for Europeans, the ideological component of joint military exercises with the United States is worth much more than the military aspect.

    "What we see now is an attempt to have an external enemy rather than fight with the inner foe. It seems to me that a wave of terror will increase in Europe this year, which is why Europeans will have to compensate by thinking about Russia," according to Yefimov.

    "If they think of Russia, they will be less fearful of domestic terrorists. That's why they are conducting this PR attack, and it is safe to say that the ideological component of these exercises is much more important than the military one," he said.

    In an interview with Sputnik Germany earlier this week, a member of Germany's Die Linke Party explained what he thinks are the real reasons behind the upcoming NATO maneuvers.

    "First of all, this is about the justification of NATO's existence. Therefore, new threats are being invented and new scenarios — developed. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia has been portrayed, once again, as an enemy in Germany. After its rather unsuccessful military operations abroad — in Afghanistan and Libya — NATO is searching for new meaning in order to justify its existence," Neu said.

    For his part, Polish commentator and former politician Mariusz Olszewski told Sputnik that "Barack Obama is taking every effort to annoy Trump and put spokes in his wheel so that he may put Trump at a disadvantage."

    US troops land with parachutes at the military compound near Torun, central Poland, on June 7, 2016, as part of the NATO Anaconda-16 military exercise
    © AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Russia Will Not Be Dragged Into a 'New Arms Race Imposed by US, NATO'
    Addressing the deployment of US soldiers to Poland, Olszewski said that it was high time to abandon divisive policies and that Poland should focus on upgrading its military capabilities instead of relying on a foreign military presence.

    NATO has been building up its presence and defense capabilities in Eastern Europe, concentrating on the three Baltic States and Poland, with each expected to receive additional battalions starting this year.

    Russia has repeatedly warned that it sees the arrival of troops and military equipment on or near its borders as signs of hostility, which may destabilize the region.

    Related:

    NATO's Efforts to Increase Pressure on Russia to Prove Futile
    NATO Building Presence Along Russia's Border as Retaliation for Own Failures
    US Must Remain Engaged With NATO to Deter Russia in Europe - Carter
    NATO Intensifies Drills Directed Against Russia - Russian Defense Minister
    Russia Will Respond if NATO Establishes Military Group in Black Sea
    Tags:
    tactics, decisions, agreements, military, tank, deployment, NATO, Donald Trump, Poland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok