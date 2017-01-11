Russia Hopes to Renew Dialogue on Adopted Children With US

Host photo agency Putin's Stance on Russian Children Adoption Ban for US Nationals Unchanged

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia does not permit adoptions to the United States under the so-called Dima Yakovlev law, named after a Russian-born toddler who died of heatstroke in Virginia in 2008 after being left for nine hours in a locked car. His parents were acquitted of involuntary manslaughter, highlighting other cases where abuse of Russian children by US foster parents went unpunished.

"We hope we will be able to travel to the United States within a reasonable period after the new administration is formed," Konstantin Dolgov said at a meeting in Moscow on children’s rights.

An official request would be lodged with Donald Trump’s administration "in the foreseeable future," Dolgov said. "One of the main hurdles in our work is that there is no international document that would offer full protection of rights of adopted children — and it looks like there’s not going to be one any time soon," he added.

Russia is seeking to agree a mechanism that would allow it to step in and help Russian orphans in need overseas. Such mechanisms are already in place with France and Finland, according to Russia’s presidential commissioner for children's rights, Anna Kuznetsova.

