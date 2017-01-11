–

ASTANA (Sputnik)Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council (UNSC) will focus on the attempt to eliminate the threat of a global military conflict, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his policy address to the members of the organization.

"Kazakhstan’s efforts in the Security Council will be aimed at creating conditions to eliminate the threat of a global war by preventing and ending military confrontations at regional and global levels," the address, presented to the UNSC by Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov on Tuesday, read.

Nazarbayev added that peace and renunciation of war as a mean to settle international problems is "essential to the survival of humanity".

"Kazakhstan calls for further improvements in the United Nations peacekeeping system and intends to make its own contribution by increasing the number of its military observers and peacekeepers to UN missions," Kazakhstan's leader stated.

The president explained that Kazakhstan in the UNSC will work on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan as well as in the former Soviet states. The de-escalation of tensions between South and North Korea and crisis resolution in Asia and Africa are on the agenda as well, the address read.

Kazakhstan is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2017-2018. On January 10, it participated for the first time in its Open Debate on Conflict Prevention and Sustaining Peace.

The UNSC consists of 15 states, namely five permanent (Russia, China, France, the United States and the United Kingdom) and 10 non-permanent members that are elected for two years. The current non-permanent members, besides Kazakhstan, are Bolivia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Italy, Japan, Senegal, Sweden, Ukraine and Uruguay.

