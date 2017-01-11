Russia Cooperates With Turkey in Ambassador Karlov’s Murder Investigation

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Five Arrested in Turkey Over Russian Ambassador's Assassination – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Investigative Committee actively cooperates with its Turkish colleagues in investigation of the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, Deputy Chairman of the committee Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday.

"In this investigation we together with relevant agencies are actively cooperating with our Turkish colleagues. We perform investigative actions in Turkey," Krasnov said in his interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

The committee’s task is to find the out the motives of the shooter and to bring to justice those "to one extent or another involved in the crime", Krasnov added.

"Because those who organized this crime, hired [the killer] or were the masterminds behind it are no less dangerous than the man that pulled the trigger. Karlov’s murderer was standing behind his back, and we need to find out who was standing behind the murderer himself," Krasnov explained.

On December 19, Karlov was shot by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition. Three more people were injured in the shooting. The gunman was killed at the scene by the police. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.