China’s President to Speak at Davos Economic Forum Opening on Jan. 17

BEIJING (Sputnik)Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) session in Davos, Switzerland on January 17, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Li Baodong said Wednesday.

"Xi Jinping will speak at the opening ceremony and will hold a meeting with Chairman of WEF Klaus Schwab during the visit to Davos forum," Li said.

Li noted that the Chinese side hopes to exchange views on countering global challenges and the development of the world economy with the participants of the Davos forum.

Xi is expected to meet Switzerland’s government and representatives of business circles, as well as to sign a range of agreements on energy, politics and economy, Li added.

The Geneva-based World Economic Forum annual meeting is traditionally held between late January and early February in Davos. The Swiss town is the venue for discussion on the most acute political and economic issues by representatives of dozens of countries.

