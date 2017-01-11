Register
    WikiLeaks Mobile Information Collection Unit

    Claims of Russia Holding 'Compromising Data' on Trump Not Reliable WikiLeaks

    WikiLeaks whistleblowing website said that media reports alleging that "Russian operatives" have compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump are not reliable.

    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington
    New US Sanctions Threats 'Attempt to Tie Trump's Hands' in Relations With Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Media reports alleging that "Russian operatives" have compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump are not reliable, the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website said on Wednesday.

    "35 page PDF published by Buzzfeed on Trump is not an intelligence report. Style, facts & dates show no credibility," WikiLeaks said on Twitter.

    Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing unnamed US officials, that US intelligence services presented outgoing US President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump with classified documents that included allegations that Russian operatives had claimed to have compromising financial and personal information on Trump. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the credibility of the data, according to the media.

    Later, the full version of the documents was published by BuzzFeed News media outlet.

    "WikiLeaks has a 100% record of accurate authentication. We do not endorse Buzzfeed's publication of a document which is clearly bogus," WikiLeaks commented.

    The US Intelligence Community on Friday released a report saying it has "high confidence" on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, but the National Security Agency (NSA) has less confidence in the assessment than the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

    Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations of Moscow's interference in US elections, calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

      Angus Gallagher
      And at this point you really have to ask yourself the question if what we are now witnessing is a slow moving coup d' etat against the Republic? If it is, President-elect Trump needs to maintain high visibility and to project control of the situation.
      This isn't normal politics and twitter responses aren't going to cut it, unfortunately.
      His press conference in 10 hours constitutes his 'climb up on the tank moment,' his iconic chance to bend history. He needs to appeal to the American people and outline what's at stake. He needs advisors with him who not only understand that the deep state and the political class aren't going to draw back now- they need to understand that we have reached a critical point in constitutional history. His people need real vision, flair, and the spirit of 1776.
      He's up against the corrupt establishment now- not just Rosie O'Donnell, and he needs to find the true and righteous inspiration only God can impart.
