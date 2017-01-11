–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Media reports alleging that "Russian operatives" have compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump are not reliable, the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website said on Wednesday.

"35 page PDF published by Buzzfeed on Trump is not an intelligence report. Style, facts & dates show no credibility," WikiLeaks said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing unnamed US officials, that US intelligence services presented outgoing US President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump with classified documents that included allegations that Russian operatives had claimed to have compromising financial and personal information on Trump. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the credibility of the data, according to the media.

Later, the full version of the documents was published by BuzzFeed News media outlet.

"WikiLeaks has a 100% record of accurate authentication. We do not endorse Buzzfeed's publication of a document which is clearly bogus," WikiLeaks commented.

The US Intelligence Community on Friday released a report saying it has "high confidence" on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, but the National Security Agency (NSA) has less confidence in the assessment than the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations of Moscow's interference in US elections, calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!