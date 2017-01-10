Register
21:43 GMT +310 January 2017
    US Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power

    State Sovereignty Can Not Be an Argument for UN to Respond to Crisis - US Envoy

    © REUTERS/ Darren Ornitz
    World
    15611

    State sovereignty cannot be used as an argument to UN intervention in internal affairs amid crisis situation, US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told the UNSC on Tuesday.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — State sovereignty cannot be used as an argument to prevent the United Nations from taking requisite actions in life-threatening crisis, US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

    "The important principle of state sovereignty cannot be a straitjacket to keep this Security Council and the Secretary-General from taking necessary action to respond to urgent life-threatening crisis," Power said. "Sovereignty cannot be a shield to prevent outside scrutiny over actions taken in defiance of the principles in the UN Charter."

    Power recognized that state sovereignty is an "essential block of the international order," but argued many countries were abusing the concept "as a means of securing for themselves full impunity".

    The US ambassador offered Russia as an example for her claim, stating the country has violated Ukraine’s sovereignty in 2014 and then used its veto power at the UN Security Council to "insulate itself from consequences."

    Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said too many opportunities have been lost to prevent conflicts because of concerns over national sovereignty.

     

      cast235
      10 ore days of this MANURE WOMAN? Ukraine been MASSACRING civilians in E.Ukraine sponsored by U.S NATO, E.U U.K .
      Russia should attack immediately Ukraine and demilitarize it. IF TRUMP dares talk. Politely say. And you SHUT UP. Go find facts first.
      Israel is committing genocide. With again U.S help. Why this GARBAGE of a woman doesn't talk about that? Or the arming and training of Al QAEDA, AL Nusra by U.S, NATO U.K and same always players?
      How Russia keeps quiet, makes no sense.
