Iran, P5+1 to Bypass Problems Hindering Nuclear Deal Implementation

© AP Photo/ Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo Maintaining Deal With Iran Ensures Tehran Not to Produce Nuclear Weapons - Kerry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Representatives of Iran and the P5+1 group of international mediators on the Tehran nuclear issues outlined on Tuesday ways to resolve a number of issues that hinder the successful implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The representatives of Iran and the P5+1 group (comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany) held a meeting earlier in the day in Vienna to discuss the implementation of the JCPOA and the recent US Congress' decision to extend sanctions against Tehran. Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Vladimir Voronkov represented Moscow at the meeting.

"The joint commission discussed the implementation of the JCPOA both in terms of Iran’s nuclear program and in terms of lifting unilateral sanctions against Tehran that prevent the return of Iran to the international financial market. [The commission] succeeded in identifying ways to resolve a number of concerns to ensure a long-term sustainable implementation of comprehensive agreements," the ministry's statement said.

The talks follow a letter sent by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, in which Zarif had requested to discuss the US Congress' decision to extend anti-Iranian restrictions.

On July 14, 2015, the P5+1 group of countries reached the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!