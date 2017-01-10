Register
03:52 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Aging

    Could a Blood Test Predict How Well You Will Age?

    © Photo: Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 2501

    Advances in genetics and the cataloging of biomarkers have made it possible for a single blood test to reveal if a person is aging in a healthy manner and how to observe caution for the risks of developing specific age-related health conditions.

    One cannot judge a person's overall health based on chronological age, as much depends on a complicated combination of lifestyle, genes and, of course, luck. What can give a clearer picture is the pattern of chemicals in blood, according to the authors of a recent study published in the journal Aging Cell.

    Human testing related to anti-aging chemicals may already be conducted in the next ten years, Dr. Alejandro Ocampo from the Gene Expression Laboratory of the California-based Salk Institute for Biological Studies, told Sputnik
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Forever Young: Human Trials for Anti-Aging Chemicals to Take Place 'in the Next Ten Years'
    Researchers measured the levels of 19 biomarkers in the blood samples of some 4,700 people aged 30 to 110 who globally participated in an ongoing Long Life Family Study. In previous research the levels of these biomarkers revealed the condition of various functions in the human body, including the immune system and metabolism, varied with age.

    Using a type of algorithm, the researchers identified 26 biomarker signatures among study participants that are predictive of certain physical and cognitive functioning, indicating health risks.

    A "disease-free aging" Signature 2, associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and a lower risk of death over the 8-year study period was found in about one quarter of the participants.

    Lead study author Paola Sebastiani, a professor of biostatistics at the Boston University School of Public Health, said in a statement that she hopes the biomarker signatures can be used "to detect the effects, or absence of effects" of drugs much earlier than current trials do.

    Potentially, with more research, this type of testing could be all you need to guarantee yourself a long and healthy life.    

    Related:

    Fountain of Youth Breakthrough? UK Scientists Discover Anti-Aging Protein
    Modernization of Aging US Nuclear Arsenal Crucial for Deterrence
    Revival of Aging Ukrainian Aircraft AN-225 May Serve Chinese Space Program
    Tags:
    research, health, aging
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok