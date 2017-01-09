Russian Students to Send Over One Tonne of Humanitarian Aid to Syria

© AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE Russia, Turkey Promise to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid to Civilians in Syria - Egeland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian students will send more than 1 metric ton of humanitarian aid to people in war-torn Syria in mid-January, the press service of the youth wing of Russia's ruling United Russia party, Molodaya Gvardiya (Young Guard), said Monday.

"A plane with humanitarian aid will depart from [Russia’s] Vnukovo [airport] to Damascus on January 15," the press service told RIA Novosti.

The humanitarian aid includes office supplies, groceries, children’s clothing and toys, medicines and personal care products.

The humanitarian campaign started on the initiative of students of several Moscow universities on December 5, with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad promising to help with the transportation of the aid.

Syrians are facing a deep humanitarian crisis as a civil war has been raging in the country since 2011, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. A nationwide ceasefire came into effect in Syria in late December 2016, with Russia and Turkey agreeing to be its guarantors. Radial groups including Daesh, the Nusra Front (JFS) and the Kurdish popular protection units (YPG) are not part of the deal.

