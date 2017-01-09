Register
16:52 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski.

    Polish FM to Discuss Warsaw's Potential UNSC Membership During Visit to US

    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    World
    Get short URL
    0 1402

    Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski is expected to discuss the country's potential membership in the UN Security Council (UNSC) during his visit to New York that kicked off on Monday, local media reported.

    A Polish national flag waves above the Zamkowy Square as people stop to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 1, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Creation of EU Army Remains Possible in Future, Not Now - Polish FM
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Radio Szczecin broadcaster, Poland seeks to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a period of 2018-2019. This issue is on the agenda of Waszczykowski's visit to the United States, during which he is expected to meet a number of UN and US officials.

    On Tuesday, the Polish official will participate in the session of the UNSC dedicated to the prevention of conflicts, the media outlet added.

    At the same time, it remains unclear if Waszczykowski will be able to meet President of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the visit, the broadcaster added.

    The UNSC consists of 15 states, namely five permanent (Russia, France, China, the United States and the United Kingdom) and 10 non-permanent members that are to be elected for two years. The current non-permanent members are Bolivia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Sweden, Ukraine and Uruguay.

    Related:

    EU Should Draw Conclusions From Brexit as Bloc's Mistake - Polish FM
    Polish FM Says Up to 10,000 NATO Soldiers to Be Deployed in Country
    Polish FM Calls for Dialogue with Russia While Keeping Sanctions
    Tags:
    UN Security Council, Witold Waszczykowski, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok