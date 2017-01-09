Polish FM to Discuss Warsaw's Potential UNSC Membership During Visit to US

© AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz Creation of EU Army Remains Possible in Future, Not Now - Polish FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Radio Szczecin broadcaster, Poland seeks to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a period of 2018-2019. This issue is on the agenda of Waszczykowski's visit to the United States, during which he is expected to meet a number of UN and US officials.

On Tuesday, the Polish official will participate in the session of the UNSC dedicated to the prevention of conflicts, the media outlet added.

At the same time, it remains unclear if Waszczykowski will be able to meet President of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the visit, the broadcaster added.

The UNSC consists of 15 states, namely five permanent (Russia, France, China, the United States and the United Kingdom) and 10 non-permanent members that are to be elected for two years. The current non-permanent members are Bolivia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Sweden, Ukraine and Uruguay.