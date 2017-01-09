SCO, Sri Lanka Preparing Legal Base for Cooperation in Fight Against Terrorism

"RATS and the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense have reached an agreement to speed up the signing of a cooperation protocol between the two structures in the near future," a RATS spokesperson told RIA Novosti.
According to the spokesperson, the parties have established the information exchange process regarding the fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism.
The SCO is a political, military and economic alliance comprising Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus, Mongolia, Iran, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan hold observer status in the organization, while Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Armenia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have the status of dialogue partners.
RATS, headquartered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is a permanent SCO body that serves to promote cooperation against terrorism, separatism and extremism among its member states.
