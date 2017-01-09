Russian Lawmaker Slams Carter's Claim On Russia's Contribution in Fighting Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Carter said that Russia's contribution to the US fight against Daesh, which is outlawed in many countries including Russia, was "zero", and that Russian presence was only intensifying the war in Syria.

"Pentagon chief's statement could be described as 'final hysteria'. It only means a total failure, when someone loses his nerve and the only choice is to accuse the one who is effective in fighting terrorism, which is Russia," Yarovaya said in a statement.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh, which proclaimed a caliphate on large territories in Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014.

Russia started conducting aerial attacks against terrorists in September 2015, at the request of the Syrian government. A US-led coalition of dozens of countries has also been targeting terrorists in Syria with airstrikes since 2014, however with no permission from Damascus of the UN Security Council.