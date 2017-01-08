Register
07:31 GMT +308 January 2017
    View of Beijing, China.

    Building Ties: China Calls on African Nations to Join New Silk Road Project

    © Wikipedia/ ahenobarbus
    World
    0 14720

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on African countries to take part in the "One belt, One road" initiative, stressing that Africa had historically been a part of the Silk road economic belt, as well as of the Maritime Silk road.

    Shanghai, China
    © AFP 2016/ JOHANNES EISELE
    New Silk Road: Beijing Offers Viable Alternative to Western-Type Economic Model
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Wang Yi called on Sunday on African states to participate in the Silk road project, aimed at connecting China with the rest of Eurasia, Oceania and East Africa.

    "China calls on African countries to participate in the implementation of the 'One belt, One road' strategy," Wang said, according to the statement published on the ministry's website.

    He stressed that Africa had historically been a part of the Silk road economic belt, as well as of the Maritime Silk road.

    Silk Road trading routes during the 1st century AD
    © Wikipedia/
    Silk Road trading routes during the 1st century AD

    "If any African country intends to participate in the new Silk road initiative, we certainly welcome this intention," the minister said.

    He added that consultations on the issue had already been held with a number of African countries, in particular with eastern African states. Wang also expressed hope that the deepening cooperation would allow those countries to get more benefits and support from China.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin during the news conference following the meeting of the BRICS member states' leaders at Taj Exotica hotel in Goa, the Republic of India, October 16, 2016
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin to Travel to China Next May for Events Linked to Silk Road Economic Belt
    The foreign minister said that China has already held consultations on this account with a large enough number of African countries, especially those located on the Eastern coast of Africa, having achieved progress.

    In 2013, the Chinese president proposed the construction of a new Silk Road, comprising the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB) and Maritime Silk Road, to facilitate the direct flow of goods from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea. The project is intended to connect China with Europe and strengthen economic ties between Asia, Europe and the Gulf states.

    Wang is currently on a five-day visit to Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, Congo and Nigeria.

    Tags:
    project, economy, New Silk Road, Africa, China
