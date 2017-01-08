Shooting in Azerbaijan's Baku Has No Links to Iraqi Embassy - Iraqi Mission Head

"Murdering employee of Iraq Airlines Baku Office has no relation to the embassy and, in particular, temporary charge d'affaires of Iraq in Azerbaijan," Fadil Abad al-Shuveyli said in statement on Saturday.
He added that the conflict occurred between two Azerbaijan's citizens, working in the company.
On Saturday, the local media reported that a 28-year old Baku resident, suspected of murder, was detained.
