Shooting in Azerbaijan's Baku Has No Links to Iraqi Embassy - Iraqi Mission Head

© Sputnik/ MURAD ORUJOV Bodies of 5 Cameroonians Found in Apartment in Azerbaijan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, a 24-year old employee of Iraq Airlines was shot dead in Demirchi Tower business center in Baku. The victim was identified as Agali Ali, brother of an aide to the Iraqi Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and the investigation team supposed the murder had some relation to the embassy's affairs.

"Murdering employee of Iraq Airlines Baku Office has no relation to the embassy and, in particular, temporary charge d'affaires of Iraq in Azerbaijan," Fadil Abad al-Shuveyli said in statement on Saturday.

He added that the conflict occurred between two Azerbaijan's citizens, working in the company.

On Saturday, the local media reported that a 28-year old Baku resident, suspected of murder, was detained.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!