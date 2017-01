WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The order for embassy employees in Haiti to shelter in place has been lifted, the US embassy in Port-au-Prince said in a security message on Friday.

"The Embassy has lifted yesterday's shelter in place for embassy employees and is open as normal," the message stated.

© AFP 2016/ Guillermo Arias US Resumes Haiti Deportations After Pause for Hurricane Matthew

The embassy issued on alert on Thursday enacting the shelter in place order due to an ongoing law enforcement and security situation in the Port au Prince areas.

US citizens are still urged to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings and avoid the site of any public demonstrations.